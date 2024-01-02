Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Protara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
TARA stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.18.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
