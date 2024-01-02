Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $22.45

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $21.74. Prudential shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 89,202 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.61) to GBX 1,460 ($18.59) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.10) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($20.06) to GBX 1,610 ($20.50) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

