Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

