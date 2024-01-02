Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Lifted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

