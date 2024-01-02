PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) were down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 1,513,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,559,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $615.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.36.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PureCycle Technologies news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

