Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRIGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.

