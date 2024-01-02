Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
