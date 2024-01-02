Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.37. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

