QuantaSing Group (QSG) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare QuantaSing Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $424.94 million -$14.97 million -7.43 QuantaSing Group Competitors $384.51 million $17.26 million 5.68

Profitability

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares QuantaSing Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 1.53% -66.22% 3.86% QuantaSing Group Competitors -6.01% -50.65% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QuantaSing Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 QuantaSing Group Competitors 232 1059 1548 94 2.51

QuantaSing Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 531.41%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 7.48%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

QuantaSing Group competitors beat QuantaSing Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

