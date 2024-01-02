Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Questerre Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$81.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,960 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

