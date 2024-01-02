Ramon Jara Sells 5,260 Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Stock

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.67), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($114,001.27).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of LON ANTO traded down GBX 32 ($0.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,647.50 ($20.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,469.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,469.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.05, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Antofagasta plc has a one year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.03) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.17) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.83) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,525 ($19.42).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

