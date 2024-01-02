Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Up 1.1%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.83). 2,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.80).

Ramsdens Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £70.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

