Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 6,854 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Get Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.