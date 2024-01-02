Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 6,854 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.
About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
