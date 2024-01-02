Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FLTN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Get Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF alerts:

About Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Rareview Inflation\u002FDeflation ETF (FLTN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US TIPS and Treasury securities in providing protection from either an inflationary or deflationary environment. FLTN was launched on Jan 4, 2022 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.