Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FLTN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.
About Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF
