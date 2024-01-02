Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Performance

RTAI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 89 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAIFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

