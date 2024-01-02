RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Up 0.8%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €700.50 ($769.78) and last traded at €699.50 ($768.68). 2,964 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €694.00 ($762.64).
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €614.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €630.35.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.