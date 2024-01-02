Raymond James Analysts Give Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) a C$10.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYA. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

AYA opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$15.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2680099 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

