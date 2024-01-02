Raymond James & Associates Acquires 171,939 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,939 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $282,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $169.20. 574,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,574. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.86. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

