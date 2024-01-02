Raymond James & Associates Acquires 22,075 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $524,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $970,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 127,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.66. 367,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average of $156.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

