Raymond James & Associates Acquires 271,214 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,214 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.30% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $854,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 68,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 95,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 979,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

