Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.97% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $535,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $96.06. 1,747,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,301,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

