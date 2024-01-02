Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $290,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.15. 432,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

