Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,844,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,856,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

