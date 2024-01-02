Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oracle were worth $355,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9 %

ORCL stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. 1,302,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,541. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.07. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

