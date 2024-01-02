Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,091 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $241,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,864,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,898,000 after acquiring an additional 204,383 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.0 %

RDVY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 122,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

