Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,346 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 695,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $122,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWM stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $200.41. 12,089,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,630,160. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.