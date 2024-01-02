Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 80,325 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,424,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $296,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chubb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,025,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,879,000 after buying an additional 99,791 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Chubb by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $226.98. 158,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,269. The company has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.81 and a 200-day moving average of $209.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

