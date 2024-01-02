Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 805,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $122,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.60. 445,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

