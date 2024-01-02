Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $407,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 466,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

