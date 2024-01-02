Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Motorola Solutions worth $280,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.