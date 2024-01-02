Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $144.55 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $144,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $627,395,000 after acquiring an additional 474,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $228.91. The stock had a trading volume of 421,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

