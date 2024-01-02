Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $155.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $155,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 517,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.