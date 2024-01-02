Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $329.86 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Marathon Petroleum worth $329,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.23. 567,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

