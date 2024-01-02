Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $347.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,963 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $347,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

