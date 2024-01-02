Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $367.14 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $367,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

