Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $405.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $405,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $235.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

