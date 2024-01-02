Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $435.93 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,801,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,275 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $435,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 297,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

