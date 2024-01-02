Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $446.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,744,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,842 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $446,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 338.3% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 234,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

