Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Medtronic worth $223,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 655,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,392. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

