Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $137,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 195,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 178.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 505,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 324,062 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

