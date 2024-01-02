Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Broadcom worth $433,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,345,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,096.16. 553,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $981.71 and its 200-day moving average is $905.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.99 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $513.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

