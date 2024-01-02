Raymond James Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $28.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AR opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.