RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells $83,340.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RBC traded down $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,755. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.72.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.