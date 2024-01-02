RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $285.79

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $285.79 and last traded at $278.77, with a volume of 107399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.73 and its 200-day moving average is $234.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $301,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.