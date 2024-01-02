RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $285.79

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $285.79 and last traded at $278.77, with a volume of 107399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.89.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $301,000.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
