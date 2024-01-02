Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Red Cat Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 492,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,766. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Red Cat by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Red Cat by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

