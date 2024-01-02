Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 414,571 shares.The stock last traded at $53.60 and had previously closed at $53.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 67.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.