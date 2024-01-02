Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $901.22

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $901.22 and last traded at $901.22, with a volume of 256532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $878.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

The stock has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $823.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

