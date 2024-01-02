Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 250847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

