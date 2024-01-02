Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Down 0.8%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 635 ($8.09) and last traded at GBX 639 ($8.14). Approximately 36,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 165,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 644 ($8.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.04) target price on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57. The stock has a market cap of £514.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 605.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 562.65.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

