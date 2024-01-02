Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 2nd (IPGP, LITE, MPWR, MTSI, NXPI, ON, PDD, POWI, SITM, SLAB)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 2nd:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics Co alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $700.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $210.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $190.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $155.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $202.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.